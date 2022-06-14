Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 170 ($2.06). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.18). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/19/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/3/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MKS traded down GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 134.20 ($1.63). 5,287,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.66. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.19).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

