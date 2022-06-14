Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/30/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
  • 5/30/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 170 ($2.06). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/26/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.18). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 5/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 5/19/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
  • 5/16/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on the stock.
  • 5/13/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 5/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 5/3/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on the stock.
  • 5/3/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MKS traded down GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 134.20 ($1.63). 5,287,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.66. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.19).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.