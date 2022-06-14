Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D):
- 6/9/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.09 ($3.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/9/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.40 ($3.54) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 6/8/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/6/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/31/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/31/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/25/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.40 ($3.54) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/23/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.09 ($3.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/12/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.50 ($2.60) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.20 ($3.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.53 ($2.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.80 ($2.92) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/27/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/26/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/25/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.20 ($3.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/21/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/21/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.12 ($3.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
ETR:O2D traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.77 ($2.88). 3,544,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a one year low of €2.20 ($2.29) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.61.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
