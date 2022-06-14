Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $166.00.

6/13/2022 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $145.00.

6/1/2022 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/23/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $142.00.

4/27/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $106.00 to $116.00.

4/27/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $120.00.

4/27/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $120.00.

4/27/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $120.00.

4/26/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VLO traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.90. 29,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,114. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

