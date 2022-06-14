Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO):

  • 6/1/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 660 ($8.01) price target on the stock.
  • 5/30/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 5/27/2022 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 601 ($7.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 516 ($6.26).
  • 5/27/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 720 ($8.74) price target on the stock.
  • 5/26/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 715 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($8.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 5/25/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.11) to GBX 516 ($6.26). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/19/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 5/19/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.71) to GBX 720 ($8.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/11/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 5/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
  • 5/3/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.29) to GBX 586 ($7.11). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/26/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LON AUTO traded down GBX 19.86 ($0.24) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 513.14 ($6.23). The stock had a trading volume of 5,461,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 651.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 513.14 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.12). The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

