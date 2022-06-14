Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO):

6/1/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 660 ($8.01) price target on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/27/2022 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 601 ($7.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 516 ($6.26).

5/27/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 720 ($8.74) price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 715 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($8.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.11) to GBX 516 ($6.26). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/19/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.71) to GBX 720 ($8.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/3/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.29) to GBX 586 ($7.11). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LON AUTO traded down GBX 19.86 ($0.24) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 513.14 ($6.23). The stock had a trading volume of 5,461,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 651.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 513.14 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.12). The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

