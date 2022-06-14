Reviewing Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cian and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Upwork 0 2 10 0 2.83

Cian presently has a consensus price target of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 117.40%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -38.59% -146.70% -54.15% Upwork -13.79% -27.03% -7.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Cian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cian and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million N/A N/A Upwork $502.80 million 4.41 -$56.24 million ($0.57) -29.98

Cian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Summary

Upwork beats Cian on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Larnaca, Cyprus.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

