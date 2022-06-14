Reviewing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Anghami alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anghami and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 2 0 2 0 2.00

Cogent Communications has a consensus price target of $70.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% Cogent Communications 5.15% -6.39% 2.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Cogent Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.26 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Cogent Communications $589.80 million 4.72 $48.19 million $0.64 90.69

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Volatility and Risk

Anghami has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Anghami on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 3,035 buildings and on-net services to 1,817 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.