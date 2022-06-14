Reviewing Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 46.66% 21.91% 11.50% Lithium Americas N/A -15.54% -11.20%

MP Materials has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 9 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 1 10 0 2.91

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $48.22, indicating a potential upside of 38.65%. Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $40.11, indicating a potential upside of 93.77%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than MP Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 18.61 $135.04 million $1.09 31.92 Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.58) -35.67

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MP Materials beats Lithium Americas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

