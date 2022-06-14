Reviewing Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) and Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Altair Engineering and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -2.15% 3.27% 1.77% Procore Technologies -54.32% -23.19% -16.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altair Engineering and Procore Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $532.18 million 7.49 -$8.79 million ($0.18) -277.54 Procore Technologies $514.82 million 11.05 -$265.17 million ($3.53) -11.89

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procore Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altair Engineering and Procore Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 3 0 2.50 Procore Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $82.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.63%. Procore Technologies has a consensus price target of $86.20, indicating a potential upside of 105.34%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Procore Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also offers software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company's customers include universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

