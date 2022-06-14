Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.33

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 4390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

