RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on RFIL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

