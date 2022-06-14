RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on RFIL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.