RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,507.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 3,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,020 shares of company stock valued at $140,868. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.