RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.61

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.61 and traded as low as $20.50. RGC Resources shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 5,186 shares trading hands.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,507.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,020 shares of company stock worth $140,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

