Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $406.31

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.31 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 361 ($4.38). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.38), with a volume of 4,574 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.31. The company has a market cap of £224.61 million and a P/E ratio of 33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08.

In other Ricardo news, insider Graham Ritchie bought 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £53,270.40 ($64,656.39).

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

