RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,900 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 599,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,916,447 shares of company stock worth $2,121,022. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

