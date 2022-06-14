Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.