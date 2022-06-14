Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.62, but opened at 4.88. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at 4.54, with a volume of 16,437 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.92.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
