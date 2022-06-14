Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.11) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($71.23).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,541 ($67.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,717.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,495.69.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.18), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,665.49).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

