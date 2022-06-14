Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.11) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($71.23).
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,541 ($67.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,717.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,495.69.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Read More
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.