Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 308,805 shares.The stock last traded at $60.05 and had previously closed at $60.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after buying an additional 2,139,411 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $124,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $64,309,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,380,000 after purchasing an additional 823,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

