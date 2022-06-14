RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

RMMZ opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $20.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

