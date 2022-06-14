RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.40. RLI has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that RLI will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

