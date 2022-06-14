Robert W. Baird Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $133.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE CHH opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.71. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.