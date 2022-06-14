Robert W. Baird Lowers Envista (NYSE:NVST) to Neutral

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
NYSE:NVST opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. Envista has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.
In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.
Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envista (NVST)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.