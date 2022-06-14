Robert W. Baird Lowers Envista (NYSE:NVST) to Neutral

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:NVST opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. Envista has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

