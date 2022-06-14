Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $164.46.
In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
