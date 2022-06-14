Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

