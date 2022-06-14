Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $460.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 465.83 ($5.65), with a volume of 12120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a market cap of £358.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 592.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 677.16.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 10,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £65,000 ($78,893.07).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

