Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,592.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

