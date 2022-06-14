Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.40

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 1450082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,391 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $70,764,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,595 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 504,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

