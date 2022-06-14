Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.91

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3071496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,109,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,244.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 567,600 shares of company stock worth $5,136,572. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

