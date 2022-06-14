Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

