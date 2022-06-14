Roger Yates Buys 10,000 Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 778 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £77,800 ($94,428.94).
Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 775.47 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 842.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 949.73. The company has a market cap of £317.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722.37 ($8.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,444 ($17.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.
