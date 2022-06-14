Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer John Holliday Sells 22,500 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,087.50.

John Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, John Holliday sold 18,800 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$118,252.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$194,256.00.

On Friday, May 27th, John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$470,124.80.

On Friday, March 25th, John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40.

Shares of TSE:RSI traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 145,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,835. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.31 and a twelve month high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

