Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells C$118,252.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$118,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,914 shares in the company, valued at C$735,389.06.

On Tuesday, June 14th, John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$140,625.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$194,256.00.

On Friday, May 27th, John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$470,124.80.

On Friday, March 25th, John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40.

Shares of RSI traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,835. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

