Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.
Several brokerages recently commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ROIV opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.