Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,230.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,037 shares of company stock worth $2,443,156.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,585,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,694,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,856. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

