Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.41. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $517,226.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,156.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

