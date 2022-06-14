Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 86,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,998 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

