Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 168.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of IONM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,377. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Assure has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.
About Assure (Get Rating)
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assure (IONM)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.