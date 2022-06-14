Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 168.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of IONM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,377. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Assure has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

