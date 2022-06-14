Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 146.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBD.B. UBS Group raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.65 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.72.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.33. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$22.35 and a 12 month high of C$57.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

