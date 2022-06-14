Royal Bank of Canada Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $80.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29. State Street has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
