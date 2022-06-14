Royal Bank of Canada Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $80.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29. State Street has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

