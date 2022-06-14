Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $268.20

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268.20 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 273.20 ($3.32), with a volume of 3818060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.10 ($3.39).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.52) to GBX 632 ($7.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.59) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.70) to GBX 355 ($4.31) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 575 ($6.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.85) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 543.22 ($6.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

