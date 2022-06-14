Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.07

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 480661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

