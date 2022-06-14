Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.07

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 480661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
