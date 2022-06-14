RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.42. RPC shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 6,678 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.52.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,074,056 shares of company stock worth $57,525,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

