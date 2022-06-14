Ryan S. Keeton Acquires 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Ryan S. Keeton bought 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,946.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CVNA traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. 11,904,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,576. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Carvana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

