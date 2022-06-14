Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Update

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 901,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,390. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

