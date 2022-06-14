Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 4,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,578,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $519.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 106,548 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

