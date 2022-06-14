Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 15,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 58,379 shares of company stock worth $228,378 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.