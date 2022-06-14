Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,264.38

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.38 ($15.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($12.19). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($12.33), with a volume of 312,387 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.77) to GBX 1,280 ($15.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,423 ($17.27) price target on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Safestore alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,189.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,264.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25.

In other Safestore news, insider Delphine Mousseau bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,770 ($5,789.54).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.