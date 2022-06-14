Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.90

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 254479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Safran from €137.00 ($142.71) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from €120.00 ($125.00) to €134.00 ($139.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

