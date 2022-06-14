Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

