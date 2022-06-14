Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.20 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,329,398 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

