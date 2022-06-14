Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average is $209.58. The firm has a market cap of $165.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,329,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

